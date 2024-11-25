Fife's Emma Mukandi makes Scotland squad for Euro 2025 play-off final ties against Finland

Buckhaven's Emma Mukandi is in the latest Scotland women's national team squad (Photo: SNS Group)

Buckhaven footballer Emma Mukandi has earned a spot in the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2025 play-off final double-header against Finland.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side face a two-legged tie, starting at home this Friday, for a place at next year’s tournament in Switzerland.

Kirkcaldy-born Mukandi, 32, is a former pupil at the now closed Buckhaven High School and has gone on to enjoy a successful career after starting out at St Johnstone.

The full-back currently plays for Barclays Women's Championship side London City Lioness, having played previously for the likes of Arsenal and Glasgow City.

Emma Mukandi, from Buckhaven, in action for London City Lionesses earlier this year (Photo: Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Scotland came up short in their previous bid to qualify for a tournament under the Spanish coach when they lost to the Republic of Ireland in a 2023 World Cup play-off, and Martinez Losa believes making the Euros would be the biggest moment of his career so far.

"After three years dedicated to Scotland, it would probably be the most important moment in my career,” he said.

"The achievement would inspire the whole nation and to send a message of women's football in Scotland. Not just from a professional perspective, but also from a personal perspective.

"We can always find stats that help us to think we have improved. But I think ultimately, it's life experiences that dictate the future of the game and how we inspire everybody in the country.

"To live one of these moments would be incredible."

The Scots host Finland at Easter Road on Friday with the return tie in Helsinki four days later.