First national trophy in almost 40 years for KHS

Kirkcaldy High School’s Under 14’s were victorious in the Scottish Schools Plate Final at Bathgate.

The youngsters beat Wallace High School 5-4 on penalties after the game finished 2-2 to win the school its first piece of major football silverware in nearly 40 years.

It was the first time KHS has won a national trophy since the team shared the Senior Shield way back in 1980 after three games had been drawn.

The boys beat sides from St Columba’s, Inverkeithing, Inverurie, Banchory and St Modan’s on their journey to reach the final.

After going a goal behind after four minutes, the boys regrouped at half-time and deservedly equalised through Jordan Tosh.

They continued to press and a low shot from Cameron McGregor put the Kirkcaldy boys ahead.

Late in the game, Wallace HS were awarded a dubious free kick about 25 yards out and with the aid of a defection drew level.

Penalties saw the adavantage swing one way then the other before Owen Dews stepped up to take Kirkcaldy’s eighth kick and clinch the win to bring the trophy back to KHS.

The boys have had a great season where they have completed a trophy double after recently defeating Beath High School 3-0 at Bayview in the Fife Cup final.

The team were coached by PE teachers Mr English and Mr I’anson.