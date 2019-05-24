Five more players leave Raith Rovers

The reshaping of the Raith Rovers squad continues, with the announcement that five squad members have left the club.

Ryan Stevenson (20), Euan Valentine (18) and James Berry (19) have agreed with the club that their futures lie elsewhere.

Stevenson is to follow another path in football, Valentine is to study law at Edinburgh University and Berry is also attending university at Stirling.

Rovers boss John McGlynn said: “The young lads have shown a great attitude since I came in and we had an honest conversation on their future.

“It is always one of the hardest conversations in football but they have been very proactive in planning for the next steps in their careers.

“They are all terrific young men and I sincerely hope they go on and have great careers in or out of the game.”

Young goalkeeper Sam McGuff (17) and defender Liam McDaid (18) who were signed on amateur terms have also left the club.

Defender David McKay (20) and striker Jack Smith (19) have been offered contracts and the club await their response.