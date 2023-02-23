Five of the best for Tayport as they close the gap at the top end of the table

Tayport's player of the match on Saturday afternoon was club captain Jamie Hume (Photo: Contributed)

That result for the Port saw them close the gap to the top seven teams in the league, with Daryl McKenzie’s team now just three points off seventh-placed Kirriemuir Thistle.

The goals on the day came from Ross McDonald, Innes Barbour, Rikki Gillespie, Aidan McDougall and Gary Robertson.

After 23 matches, Tayport sit on 41 points having won on 13 occasions this campaign under new management.

“We could have won by more if I am being honest,” player-boss McKenzie said. “A lot of boys who needed game time managed to get more minutes and it was a nice attacking performance.

"We were very positive and our five goals were nicely worked. The result moves us that wee bit closer to the top five or six teams in the division too.

“The new guys that have joined the club have also fitted in really well and that is a big plus.

"During the season it is always had to break into a team and make an impact but the new guys have done that well so far.”

Next up for Tayport is a break from league action.

The team travel to Forfar United in the East Region Junior FA Thornton's Property Cup second round.

"It gives us something to play for,” McKenzie added. “Forfar will be a tough game despite our 8-0 win earlier in the season. We know they are way better than that.

“Kieran Sturrock will be back this weekend, as will Ethan Sampson who has been out for months.”

Tayport confirmed earlier this week that Adam Fraser, Charlie Kennedy and Craig Sturrock have all left the club.

A spokesperson said: “Adam has moved to fellow Midlands League side Kirriemuir Thistle, Charlie has joined Amateur side Barnhill, and Craig - who has been at the Port for seven years - has left the club to take some time away from football.