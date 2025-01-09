'Five of us were crammed into a Corsa': Raith Rovers star's hilarious 'car school' tale

Raith Rovers' Aidan Connolly (right), pictured in action against Greenock Morton, is in a five man 'car school' which travels to training in Kirkcaldy (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

The high levels of team spirit and camaraderie among players within the Raith Rovers dressing room have been well documented in recent times, particularly last term when a series of late goals helped them finish second in the William Hill Championship, just six points behind title winners Dundee United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, listening to Rovers defender Euan Murray talk about a hilarious 'car school' story recounting a drive to and from training in Kirkcaldy this week - also involving team-mates Aidan Connolly, Scott Brown, Kai Montagu and Lewis Jamieson - it is clear to see that the laughs, banter and togetherness among this hugely likeable squad seems as prominent as ever.

Murray, 30, who initially drives from his Ayrshire home to meet the Glasgow-based quartet at the neutral venue of Cumbernauld prior to their morning drive to training at Stark's Park together, told the Fife Free Press: "Five people is a lot of guys to fit in a car, especially when we were in Kai's wee Corsa the other day!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Five of us were crammed in there and my shoulders were nearly popping out the window.

Euan Murray has praised the hilarious banter within Raith squad (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

"You wouldn't believe it, wee Aidan Connolly - the smallest man on the planet - was sitting in the front with the recliner on and I was crammed in the back with the other two.

"That journey there and back was brilliant as you can imagine! I went in for another shower when I got home because I had been sweating for an hour and a half.

"Broony has signed a new deal so he's got the big Audi just now, so I wouldn't mind being in his car every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As long as it's not me because I'm having to fill my tank up every other day. I drive a Mercedes. It's ok but it's a hairdresser's motor to be fair!

A drive to training by Kai Montagu (pictured) has been recounted by team-mate Euan Murray (Pic Alan Dalziel)

"I can't complain too much if Kai's car is used again in the near future because this car share saves me driving the miles I was doing last year.

"It's not so bad when I'm in the front, but - as I say - if you've got the smallest man on the planet sitting in the front and he's got the seat all the way back and he's sleeping in the seat with the recliner on, that's something else.

"But it's a good laugh to be fair. It's a good car school, I enjoy meeting the boys every day as it breaks the journey up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a brilliant dressing room. I come into my work every day looking forward to coming in and seeing the boys and it's a good staff as well to come in and work for.

"On that front everything's good.”

While Murray faces a lengthy daily trip which starts from Ayrshire before getting he is transported from Cumbernauld to Kirkcaldy, at least his four Raith mates don’t face as formidable a journey.

"I think wee Aidan lives near enough Hampden,” Murray added. “I think Broony’s Cumbernauld, Kai’s East Kilbride and I think LJ is like me, a wee council boy, I think he lives in Govan.

"When we meet at Cumbernauld that’s about an hour away from Kirkcaldy, so once we meet we get a good hour’s patter in the car and then get the serious head on when we get in.”

Raith visit Greenock Morton in the league this Sunday in a 3pm kick-off.