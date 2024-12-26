Five-star East Fife round off 2024 with big win over Spartans to keep up League Two title tilt

Goal celebrations (Pic: Submitted)

Five-star East Fife rounded off 2024 with an impressive win over The Spartans to stay hot on the heels of William Hill League Two leaders Peterhead.

Dick Campbell’s side defeated the capital club 5-1 at the MGM Timber Bayview Stadium last Saturday.

A double from veteran Alan Trouten and goals from Connor McManus, Scott Shepherd and Kieran Millar sealed the three points with Mark Stowe grabbing a consolation for the visitors during the second half.

"It was a magnificent performance and we scored magnificent goals,” boss Campbell beamed speaking to East Fife TV.

“We showed great team ethic and I don’t think I have ever seen us go forward as much as we did today.

“I rate Spartans highly and I think they actually have some right good players – but today was all about East Fife.

“We finished the first half strongly and we went sent a clear message at 2-0.

“We had to manage the game properly. We had to stand up to them because Dougie (Samuel) will have had words with them.

“We managed things perfectly and I am a happy man. We have a week off now for Christmas and the year is finished with us in the top two.

“If things stay like this until the end of the season then I will be a very happy manager and I am sure that everyone who supporters East Fife will be the same.

“The 5-1 win helps our goal difference and we totally and utterly deserved to win by that scoreline. Merry Christmas, I am delighted!”

The Fifers had a week off over the festive period and now return with another home clash, welcoming basement club Forfar Athletic to Bayview on Saturday, 4 January.

And with the January transfer window open at that point, Campbell is looking forward to being able to finally add to his injury-stricken squad.

Supporters have already held boost the players’ budget thanks to an ongoing fund.

“We have an interesting month ahead of us,” he said.

"The doors are open for me to bring players in. Doors are also open for players to go out.”