Five star showing from Kirkcaldy & Dysart

Chris Ireland heads home Kirkcaldy's fourth goal.

The game started with the hosts having all the early pressure, but without looking threatening.

However it was a shock when the visitors took the lead after 10 minutes from the penalty spot, after a poor mistimed challenge by McEwan in the box.This at least woke up the home side, and both Smith and Bridgeford both went close to a equaliser.

However, the real turning point was two straight red cards for the visitors within two minutes halfway through the first half.

The first was for a late challenge on keeper Gear from the centre forward who already had been warned by the referee, unfortunately for him he was not given a third chance.

The second was an over the top tackle on Ireland which left him in a heap, and Thistle were down to nine.

From there it was pretty much one way traffic towards the visitors’ goal, but apart from shots from Ireland and McGowan the YM were not making much headway.

Thankfully on 30 minutes from a dangerous corner from Cooper, Bridgeford headed home from close range to at last take the pressure off.

This certainly helped the home team to settle and it was no surprise when they took the lead in the 40th minute when the ever alert Smith made the most of a mix up in the Thistle defence to slot home number two.

Surprisingly, the second half saw the one man visitors come out fighting, and they would have found a equaliser if it had not been for two excellent saves from Gear in the first few minutes.

However the host took a firm grip on the game when Bridgeford played a one-two with Smith, before shooting home number three.

Number four came soon after when Ireland bravely headed over the visitors keeper but also took his fist in the face as his reward for the goal.