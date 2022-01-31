Five star showing from Thornton Hibs

Coldstream 0 Thornton Hibs 5 - Stuart Drummond heads home the third goal

Playing into the fierce gale, Joe Kinninmonth put Thornton ahead in the 21st minute when he smashed home John Soutar's low cross then five minutes later Garry Thomson was brought down by Ben Wright with Stuart Drummond giving Elliot Turnbull no chance from the spot.

Drummond claimed his second in the 57th minute by heading home Jordan Lamont's corner-kick and by this time it looked all over bar the shouting with Ryan Linton in the Hibs' goal having one of the quietest afternoons he'll ever experience.

Kinninmonth snatched his second in the 83rd minute when the ball rolled into his path after Thomson's netbound effort had been blocked before Soutar, in his first start for the club, completed the scoring with a well struck shot.

Just as it looked as if Linton's kit would not require to be washed he was called into action in the last minute as he pulled off a terrific save to prevent the Streamers' captain, Kieran Bullen, from claiming a consolation goal.

GI Joinery Hibs' Man of the Match: Dean McMillan

Coldstream: Turnbull, Gay, McBride, Heugh, Bullen, S.Briggs, Wright, Allan, C.Briggs, Simpson, Beasley. Subs: Friere, Fox, Whitehead, Malcolm, Paterson, Corfield, Ainslie.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, Masson, Lamont, S.Drummond, Adam, McMillan, Coleman, McNeish, Kinninmonth, Thomson, Soutar. Subs: Robertson, Shanks, Daniel Meldrum, Darren Meldrum (T).

Referee: Mr K.Lindsay

This weekend it’s league duty again for Thornton as they cross the Forth for East Lothian where they will play Ormiston.

Craig Gilbert’s men will be out for revenge against the struggling side who recorded one of their only two wins this season over Hibs back in July.

Thornton will fancy all three points against the team currently sat joint bottom of the Conference A table with eight points from 18 games played.