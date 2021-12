Their home match Championship match against Greenock Morton will now take place on Friday, January 28.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

It is to be shown live on BBC Scotland with a kick-off of 7.45pm.

Also moved for the same reason is the match between Raith’s rivals at the top of the table, Partick Thistle and Kilmarnock, which will now take place on Friday, January 14.