Flashback: Derek Carcary magic as Raith Rovers take Clyde scalp in CIS Cup

Clyde 0 Raith Rovers 3 - Tuesday, August 7, 2007

Raith were a league below First Division Clyde when they last travelled to Broadwood for a midweek CIS Cup tie 12 years ago.

The star man for John McGlynn’s men that night was Derek Carcary as the home side could not live with the former Rangers winger.

It looked like Carcary’s match was over after just 15 minutes when he lay in pain following a late challenge. But when he signalled his intent to play on, it was actually Clyde’s cup hopes that were finished.

On 21 minutes the speed merchant picked the ball up wide right and with support slow to arrive he put his head down and set off at speed.

He skipped across the pitch, past three or four players to the other flank and touched the ball to Robert Sloan who took time to pick out Andy Tod at the back post.

The former Par planted an expertly guided header back across the goalkeeper and into the far corner.

That stunned the hosts into action and for a spell Raith were under pressure, with Gary Arbuckle knocking a cross onto the underside of the bar.

The half-time whistle break, and a few calming words from McGlynn, saw a more steady Rovers team emerge for the second half.

With 20 minutes left Carcary produced a moment of magic that brought Broadwood to its knees.

After a terrific Rovers move down the right, the winger cut inside, with a nutmeg for good measure, and hit a left-foot strike from 25 yards that swerved and dipped into the top corner.

Ten minutes later Carcary was at it again, making up at least six yards on a defender to reach what for most players would have been a lost cause.

He took the ball clear through on goal but unselfishly squared for Graham Weir who time to take a touch and simply roll the ball past David Hutton.

Clyde: Hutton, McGregor, Potter, Higgins, Smith, Masterton (MacLennan 59), Bradley, Wilson, Arbuckle, Imrie, Michael McGowan (David McGowan 82). Subs Not Used: Thomson, McKenna, Traub.

Raith Rovers: Fahey, Wilson, Pelosi, Campbell, Andrews, Silvestro, Carcary (Darling 84), Winter, Tod, Weir (Helley 88), Sloan. Subs Not Used: Renton, Borris, Dingwall.

Attendance: 892

Referee: B Winter