Flashback: How Gordon Dalziel 'helped save Raith Rovers' after disastrous Claude Anelka reign in 2004

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Raith Rovers’ all-time record league goalscorer Gordon Dalziel has been recounting the surreal 2004-2005 season, when the Stark's Park playing legend returned to manage a vastly limited Kirkcaldy squad featuring several players he said 'had never played 11-a-side football before'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dalziel, now 62, took over as gaffer in Kirkcaldy on October 12, 2004, just after the ill-fated reign of Frenchman Claude Anelka - older brother of ex-superstar striker Nicolas Anelka - ended after a brief tenure which was unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

After getting the Stark's Park manager and director of football roles on condition of him paying cash-strapped Raith £300,000, Anelka proceeded to bring in several sub-standard players and resigned as gaffer after Rovers lost seven of their opening eight first division matches, before also quitting as director of football after another two defeats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a difficult situation at the time," Dalziel - who had previously won two first division titles and a Scottish League Cup with Raith as a player during a spell running from 1987 to '95 in which he scored 202 goals in 378 appearances in total, told the Fife Free Press.

Claude Anelka had an ill-fated spell at Raith Rovers in 2004

"I think when I look back on it, they wanted a sort of a father figure.

"A guy that the fans would give a wee bit of time to. And I think the club needed a wee bit of time then, because I remember Shaun Dennis - who was on the Raith coaching staff at that time - phoned me on the Sunday and he said: 'Don't take the job'.

"I asked him the reason why and he said: 'The club's a mess, all these French players are here, they're all over the place, blah, blah, blah.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But as a manager that previously did well at Ayr United and I was sort of out the game a little bit, the thought of playing and managing at Raith, I thought: 'That's good, I'll go and take it on'.

Gordon Dalziel pictured during his eventful two-year spell as Raith Rovers manager

"It was very difficult off the park. There were one or two people that to this day I wouldn't even look the road they're on because they called themselves Raith Rovers people but they did everything in their power to try and stop Raith going anywhere at that time.

"It was a hard struggle for Shaun and I. We had French players that were there by the dozen, who literally couldn't play.

"I had guys that hadn't even played 11-a-side.

"I had guys turning up with suitcases, it was unbelievable what was going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it needed a full investment, it needed a rebuilding job, it needed everything.”

Raith ended up finishing bottom of the table that season with just 16 points, meaning they were relegated to the second division, and Anelka’s signings either left or had their contracts terminated.

Dalziel said: “Claude Anelka came in with a dream and I'm not knocking the guy because this guy put his own hand in his pocket and he put money into the club.

"I am not going to knock anybody that's got a dream, they come in and they pay for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But what happened was he brought these players over on decent salaries with houses, cars, petrol allowances, and it was draining the club.

"So when Claude left I was left with this mess. So I had to work behind the scenes to try and basically become a financial guy to try and keep the club going.

"It was very difficult because the guys were sitting on contracts, they were sitting there on houses, they were over from France, they knew they were never going to make it as footballers and a lot of them admitted that.

"They came into my office, sat down and said: 'I can't believe that I've been given this opportunity, I've never even played 11-a-side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If Claude looks back, what he did was underestimate Scottish football in my opinion.

"His dream was quite simple and I totally understand it. He was going to bring all the French players over, he was going to play them in our league for Raith Rovers and he was going to sell them to English clubs and he was going to be the agent and make money off them as well.

"That was the bottom line. I don't blame him for that.

"I saw Steve Archibald try it at Airdrie, bringing a lot of foreign players in and trying to sell them off. He brought one or two good ones in.

"But I don't think Claude really knew the Scottish game and obviously he didn't know his market at the time. Claude probably lost a lot of money so I'm not going to knock him for trying.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cash-strapped Raith were rescued on December 30, 2005 by a £1.2 million community buy-out – assisted by then Chancellor and future Prime Minister Gordon Brown – but Dalziel was to leave his manager’s role within nine months.

He said: "In my last year there, I remember sitting down. I will never disclose this, but there's somebody you could pick the phone up to and ask and you would be shocked by this.

"They wanted to stay full-time and they gave me a budget that probably wouldn't have paid three players full-time and I couldn't believe it.

"I asked the question in the board room: 'What was it they were expecting from the staff in results and everything?'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And every one of them said: 'Survival', that's all they were talking about. That's when I knew the club had to go in a different direction.

"I told Shaun three weeks prior to us leaving to clear his desk because I knew the way the club was going.

"I don't regret taking the job though, not at all.

"With the amount of money I freed up, I did a better job off the pitch than I did on it.

"And I'm not blowing my own trumpet there.”

On Raith’s decision to axe him as boss in September 2006, Dalziel added: “I knew that Turnbull Hutton was coming in as chairman, the writing was on the wall. I was not a fan of Turnbull Hutton and he it was safe to say, was not a fan of me, even when I was a player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were just waiting on one mistake and we lost to Cowdenbeath (a 3-1 home Raith loss on August 26, 2006) and they phoned me the following week.

"But I have no regrets whatsoever. I enjoyed the time of working away.

"I know managers that get sacked always have an excuse. But you were working with your hands tied behind your back.

"It was a difficult time. If I looked at it now, would I have taken the job back then if I’d known what I know now? No, I probably wouldn’t.

"But at that time the heart probably ruled the head.”