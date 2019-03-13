Football festival helps develop leadership skills

Cupar based AM Soccer hosted a player-led festival at the Duffus Park.

The event was a huge success on the day, with 12 teams and over 120 players taking part in an event that the hosts hoped would encourage leadership skills and decision making.

As well as competing on the pitch, the young footballers were encouraged to get involved in the tactical side of the game.

Daniel Mason from AM Soccer said the festival achieved exactly what it set out to and was impressed with the young footballers who took part.

He said: “The job of the coaches were to make sure the children were safe, which allowed them to plan team talks, be in control of substitutions and formations, and reflect on the games.

“A massive step forward for the players to understand the game more and to play without instruction.

“AM Soccer would like to thank all of those that came along and supported the event.”