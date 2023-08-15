John Martin's team deservedly won 3-1 in Saturday's tie at local rivals Thornton Hibs

Glens co-manager John Martin, whose side have now booked a second round tie at Newburgh on Saturday, September 2 with kick-off at 2.30pm, told club media post match: “Obviously local derbies are competitive but you could see the difference in quality right from the start and we pretty much dominated the first half.

"If we had been three or four up I don’t think there would have been many complaints as we hit the bar and had numerous chances cleared or saved by the goalie.

"Another great goal by Cargi was the difference at the break. We knew the second half would be different and more difficult but the boys stood up to it with Jay and Cargi getting the second and third goals to kill the game off.”

The Memorial Park match had started with Cargill missing a great chance after just four minutes when he headed against the bar from from Callum Kinnes's cross.

However, Cargill atoned for this with a great chip over Calum Sutherland to give his side an 18th minute lead.

Max Coleman cleared an effort by Glens’ Keane Whittet off the line and then Thornton keeper Calum Sutherland tipped over Lea Schiavone's netbound effort.

Bridgeford extended the visitors' lead in the 63rd minute with a low drive.

Sutherland then pushed an Ian McManus shot onto the top of the bar but a defensive blunder allowed Cargill to find the net again in the 79th minute. The same man would have completed his hat-trick a minute later but Sutherland brilliantly pushed his effort wide.

McCallion netted a consolation goal near the end and then in added time Hibs were reduced to 10 men after Euan Hay was shown a red card.

Martin added: "I wasn’t surprised when one of their boys was sent off. I don’t like saying it but it was as if Thornton were just bringing on players to rile up our boys and make the game ugly.”