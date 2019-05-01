Football glory at the double for dominant Bell Baxter

Bell Baxter’s senior football team brought another successful season to a close last Friday evening as they secured a league and cup double with a win over Dunfermline HS in the final of the Senior Fife Cup.

In the final game of the Fife Schools’ FA Finals Night at Bayview Stadium, Bell Baxter performed well to overcome a strong Dunfermline HS team.

A tough challenge was expected from Dunfermline High but, sadly for them, they met a Bell Baxter in full flow.

This was the second piece of silverware for the boys this season, having successfully secured the league title earlier in the month.

This silverware caps what has been a fantastic season, with the squad maintaining a 100 per cent record in all regional competitions.

With a large number of the squad being in S6, this capped a memorable end to their last week of school as they embark on exams and life beyond Bell Baxter.

David Lowrie, curriculum leader health and wellbeing, paid tribute to the squad and the high standards they’d set for themselves.

Mr Lowrie said: “The whole squad have been fantastic this season, in both their levels of performance and their commitment to school football in general.

“Even those who have not played as many minutes as others have made massive contributions to the success.

“Across both the league and cup campaigns, they have performed to an incredibly high level and they have now been rewarded for their efforts.

“The standard of school football across Fife seems to get better every year, and to come out top of the pile in any age category is a huge achievement for the boys and one that their school is very proud of.

“The turnout at Bayview was great, and it really spurred the boys on to perform well.

“Success like this is great for the whole school community and it hopefully serves to inspire players further down the school.”