Jack Wilson struck hat-trick for YM in win

Headed goals by Tyler McKenzie and Jack Wilson had the YM 2-0 up at half-time before John Smith’s dinked effort and two more goals for Wilson to complete his hat-trick made it 5-0.

Keiran Dall’s close range effort after 81 minutes completed the scoring.

K & D, who were hosting East Fife under-20s after we went to press on Wednesday, visit Thornton Hibs in their final pre-season friendly next Wednesday, July 26, with kick-off at 7pm.

The YM’s East of Scotland League first division campaign starts with a trip to Vale of Leithen a week on Saturday, kick-off 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, Burntisland Shipyard drew 1-1 at home to premier division Dundonald Bluebell at Recreation Park on Saturday, their goal coming via a first half penalty by Shaun Keatings.

Shippy boss Lee Richardson told club media: “I thought we were really good in the first half, against decent opposition, and we might have scored another with a bit of luck.

"I thought we won the midfield battle and limited their chances to score.

“Dundonald were better in the second half and scored when they were on top.

"I am pleased to have recruited Hamish Milne, Billy Murray and CJ Thomson over the last week and also to get Lewis Ross resigned.”