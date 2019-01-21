Football match tribute to Connor Aird and Ethan King killed in car crash

A memorial match will be held in honour of two teenage footballers who tragically lost their lives following a car accident.

Ethan King (17) died at the scene of the one-vehicle crash on Standing Stane Road, near Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, November 11, while Connor died from his injuries five days later in Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital.

The two childhood friends both played for Glenrothes Athletic Under 19s. The memorial match will be held at Stark’s Park, the home of Raith Rovers on March 12, 7.30pm kick off.

A close friend of the pair Marco Valente (17), who is one of four boys helping to organise the game, told the Gazette: “They were both really good footballers and really good fun. Ethan was so consistent, Connor was one of the most gifted players I have seen.

“We hope that as many people as possible can turn out for the match. We don’t want people to forget about them because we certainly haven’t. They had a big impact on our lives and they will always be remembered.”

All the proceeds of the gate (£4 entry) will be split between the boys’ families. Glenrothes Athletic team-mates of Connor and Ethan’s will be involved along with players from Kirkcaldy Eagles, whom Connor also played for. Special commemorative strips will also be worn.

The twitter account Connor and Ethans Game which is helping to promote the match, said: “We’re pleased to announce that we have a new date for our memorial match for Connor and Ethan. It will now take place on Tuesday, March 12. Still being held at Stark’s Park, Kirkcaldy with a 7.30pm kick off. Thank you for all your patience.”

Friends and family of the two footballers gathered to pay tribute with lit candles, music and balloons being released in Kirkcaldy after the accident.