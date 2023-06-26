Raith Rovers fans pack out Ibrox Stadium's away section during last season's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers (Pic Craig Foy/SNS Group)

A total of 4,673,847 fans attended games across the cinch Premiership, cinch Championship, cinch League 1 and cinch League 2, including play-off fixtures, in season 2022/23.

Another 413,553 fans passed through the turnstiles across the Viaplay Cup and SPFL Trust Trophy competitions. Those additional crowds mean 5,087,400 fans attended SPFL matches across the season.

It is the first time over five million fans have attended games across SPFL competitions since its formation in June 2013 – and tops the previous high of 4,902,673 who watched matches during season 2018/19.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL chief executive, said: “It’s absolutely brilliant to see that more than five million fans have attended our matches in a season for the first time ever.

“It has been a great year for attendances in the country, with a new record yearly high for cinch Premiership games set, as well as Scotland again recording by far the highest per capita attendance in Europe.

“As we approach our ten-year anniversary it’s excellent to see such impressive attendances across all our four cinch SPFL divisions.

“We are all looking forward to next season’s League fixtures getting released next Friday, before action on the pitch kicks off again in the Viaplay Cup next month, followed by the League season and SPFL Trust Trophy starting again in August.”

A total of 3,835,434 attended games in the cinch Premiership in season 2022/23 – a new top flight SPFL record - with 397,373 watching games in the cinch Championship.

In cinch League 1 283,618 fans attended matches, with 102,168 watching games in cinch League 2, as well as a further 55,254 supporters across the various SPFL play-offs.

Earlier this year, stats showed that Scotland had 21.3 attendees per 1000 people at matches across its top four divisions – the highest figure across Europe.

