Football tournament helps kick off gala year

Last weekend saw the return of the annual Balmullo 5s football tournament in the village, held every year in association with the Balmullo Gala to help raise funds for the village’s celebrations.

This year fantastic weather saw two days of competition with a total of 48 teams participating over the weekend.

The primary school and secondary school tournaments took place on the Saturday.

Some 18 teams entered the primary age group and this year’s winners, for the second year in a row, were St Andrews Colts 06s, who had Kyle Thaw and Aaron Stewart from Balmullo in their team.

The runners up were AM Soccer in Cupar.

The secondary age group saw 12 teams enter with the final being an all Bell Baxter High School final, with last years runners up Lorraine FC and Kenny triumphing over Tikah Mo Salah.

On the Sunday it was the turn of the adults, with 18 teams entering trying to win the trophy.

Rapid Viagra of Newport came out on top beating Getafe Ma Roof, Cupar lad Gordon Bonnes’ team.

The whole weekend went really well, the gala committee provided an excellent barbecue and drinks service with well over 500 people in attendance over the two days in the village park.

Special thanks to the tournament sponsors - Monteath’s Accountants, Balmullo and A&R Finnie Haulage, Balmullo, who kindly provide the prize money for the event.

St Andrews Colts entered a number of teams into the annual tournament.

Within the primary section the Colts were represented at three age groups with the youngest, the 2009 team, playing with the older teams.

Three Colts teams featured in the semi finals, with the 2006 A Team reaching the final again to defend the trophy won last year.

They faced strong opposition with AM Soccer also making it to the final game of the day.

St Andrews Colts 2006 produced another high quality performance, winning 6-2 and retaining the trophy.