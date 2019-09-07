Forfar 1-2 East Fife

East Fife hit the top of League One thanks to a totally merited win at Forfar.

The rise to the summit of the division has been a remarkable one as Darren Young's side have swept away all before them.

They're undefeated and creating chances for fun while, at the back, Chris Higgins and Ross Dunlop have created a magnificent partnership.

Saturday's trip to Forfar presented the club with arguably it's biggest test of the season so far, and it was a test they passed with flying colours.

The Station Park side have a terrific home record and went into the game knowing, like the visitors, that a win would see them top of the table come 4:45.

But they looked far from a side confident on their own patch and were second best for the majority of the 90 minutes.

East Fife picked up from where they left off last week with their 4-2 win over Raith Rovers.

They were on the front foot from the first whistle and came close to taking the lead when Aaron Dunsmore's delivery across the face of goal lacked only a finish.

The pressure was all flowing from the one direction and Forfar had lucky escape when Jordan Kirkpatrick cleared Ross Dunlop's header off the line.

Seconds later it was 'keeper Marc McCallum saving his side's skin with an excellent stop from Chris Higgins.

A goal looked only a matter of time away but when it arrived it came totally against the run of play for Forfar.

The Methil men were unable to fully clear a Forfar corner and Ross Forbes punished them by finishing from the edge of the box.

It was cruel on East Fife and Darren Young's team talk at half time would have been one of encouragement to continue to do the right things.

They found themselves behind but were far from second best.

The second half saw East Fife come out in search of an equaliser and within the space of two minutes shortly after the hour mark had not only found it but then managed to get themselves in front.

The first goal came from Scott Agnew who finished off a slick move through the heart of the Forfar defence.

The goal was totally deserved and rocked the hosts.

Within seconds it was 2-1.

The Fifers worked the ball on the edge of the area to Anton Dowds who slammed a magnificent effort into McCallum's top corner, giving the goalkeeper no chance.

East Fife closed out the win and a totally one sided 2-1 victory.

Boss Darren Young said: "At half time we told them to keep going and that nothing needed to change.

"If we kept passing the ball the chances would come and they did and we took them.

"We scored some great goals and there was some great build up play for the first one.

"The second goal there's one or two wee passes and Anton rattles it in.

"We deserved it over the piece."