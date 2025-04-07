Forfar Athletic 1-0 East Fife: League Two title hopes dealt further blow after defeat

East Fife's starting XI (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

East Fife’s title hopes were dealt another blow as they were edged out 1-0 by Forfar Athletic on Saturday to make it three defeats in four Scottish League Two outings.

The Fifers travelled to Station Park hoping to keep the pressure on leaders Peterhead but they now sit four points behind the Blue Toon with just four matches remaining after the narrow loss.

Hibs loanee Reuben McAllister slotted home on the angle after nine minutes to secure the three points for Jim Weir’s side. Both Andy Munro and Reis Peggie were guilty of slack defending with Bradley Rodden being allowed to slide in his Forfar team-mate.

And the concession of that opener made it an extremely difficult afternoon, according to East Fife assistant manager Ian Campbell.

East Fife lost ground in the title race (Photo: Kenny Mackay)

“Any team that goes ahead in this league, you will find it very difficult to break them down,” he told East Fife TV. “It is a hard place to visit. We had a few gilt-edged chances but overall there wasn’t too much in the game.

"Their goal came from a mistake which was unlike us. The way they play makes it difficult – but that is to their credit. They get so many players behind the ball.

"We are desperately disappointed with the result. The performance wasn’t great. It was type of game that you had to be clinical. We had three chances that I expected us to score from. A game here is won by the odd goal.”

On the League Two title race, Campbell added: “Peterhead are not stupid. They know they’ll probably drop points too. We still have to play them. We aren’t out of the race yet.”

East Fife now travel to bottom club Bonnyrigg Rose this Saturday with the hosts six points away from safety and in the last chance saloon to avoid being club 42 this term.

“We need to win,” Campbell said. “We need to battle hard and play hard. All of the teams are decent, including Bonnyrigg. We need to play with passion and a plan. The onus is on us. Teams are happy to put men behind the ball.”