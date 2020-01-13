Forfar Athletic 1 Raith Rovers 1: In pictures
Raith Rovers battled back to earn a point at Forfar on Saturday which kept them top of League One.
Here is a gallery of the best action including pictures of some Rovers fans on their travels.
Raith fans in Forfar.
Raith goalkeeper Ross Munro flaps at a cross ...
... leaving Ross Forbes free to head Forfar into an eighth minute lead.
Raith fans in Forfar
