Forfar Athletic v Raith Rovers: Play-off 2nd leg LIVE It's the battle of the goalscorers with Raith's Kevin Nisbet and Forfar's John Baird hoping to fire their respective teams to the Championship play-off final. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Raith Rovers are at Station Park for the 2nd leg of their Championship play-off semi-final against Forfar Athletic. The Kirkcaldy side go into the match leading 2-1 from the first leg - refresh page for live updates. Raith Rovers captain Kyle Benedictus: We can't just sit back in Forfar