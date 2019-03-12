Forfar WE 2-2 Tayport

Tayport had to settle for a point at Strathmore Park last Saturday after coming from behind to lead and then conceding an equaliser, all before half-time.

In the early stages, Kris Rollo, Luke O’Brien and Jamie Gill were prominent for the dominant ‘Port.

However, on the quarter hour, a misplaced ball in midfield sent Forfar on attack down right and Batchelor cut in and beat Jack Shaw with a low shot from just inside box for an opener against the run of play.

A few minutes later Jamie Mackie perfectly timed his run into the box and connected with Kieran Inglis’ well-placed deep free kick to send his shot past Thain for Tayport’s leveller.

Then, on 27 minutes, ‘Port edged into the lead when Kris Rollo showed good control at the edge of the box, turned and hit a fine effort into the postage stamp corner for a cracking goal.

The visitors almost gifted West End an equaliser shortly afterwards, when the hosts intercepted a quickly taken free kick, but Ryan Suttie and Luke O’Brien worked to clear the danger.

Having kept themselves in contention, FWE notched an equaliser when Batchelor profited from carelessness in the opposing ranks to take possession, attack down the right and beat Shaw with a good finish.

Ryan Suttie soon missed a similar gilt-edged opportunity for Tayport, who were looking to reassert themselves.

Their cause was strengthened when the home team’s George was shown a straight red for a lunge at Dayle Robertson, but ‘Port could not make that numerical superiority count.

A great 87th minute run from midfield by Inglis ended with his shot being charged down. Substitute Chris Liversedge then set up Inglis but his attempt slipped past the post.

Tayport: Shaw, O’Brien, Suttie, Conway, Dale Robertson, Inglis, Zata, Rollo (Liversedge), Mackie (Campbell), Gill, Dayle Robertson.