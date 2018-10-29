Forfar West End 2-1 Kennoway Star Hearts

On the back of the last two games ending in wins for Kennoway Star Hearts they travelled to Forfar West End looking to continue their upturn in results.

Unfortunately for KSH, they were hit by a few injuries prior to the game so it meant a reshuffle in defence and in midfield.

The Fife side started the brighter despite the changes.

Band had a great chance to open the scoring inside the sixth minute when some fine play on the left involving Johnstone and B.Rolland saw the KSH forward collect the ball inside the penalty area before striking a shot on target.

On the front foot from the off, another chance came along and this time they converted it when skipper Doig was on hand to force the ball home from a fine Johnstone corner.

KSH were denied a second in the 20th minute when the home keeper somehow clawed the ball away with an outstanding stop from Bryce from eight yards.

Two minutes later and Swinton was forced into action for the first time with a shot from distance.

Band again brought out the best in the Forfar shot-stopper with a back-heeled effort on the stroke of half-time after a dangerous set piece.

After such a dominant first-half showing, KSH were looking for more of the same at the start of the second.

However, a manic ten-minute spell turned the game on its head.

A cross from the right found the head of Walls and his effort flashed past Swinton to level the score at one apiece inside two minutes of the restart.

Four minutes later, another ball slung into the penalty area saw Batchelor scoop the ball high into the net for Forfar’s second goal and leave a shell-shocked KSH team looking at each other in disbelief as they found themselves 2-1 down six minutes into the half.

A further chance was passed up by Forfar when another cross into the middle saw another header flash wide of the upright.

Gradually KSH started to regain their composure they had shown in the first half and D.Muir was leading the way in the midfield with some fine passing.

Bryce went close when a header from the striker was saved comfortably by Thain as KSH went in search of a leveller, but chances were few and far between for both teams.

Moving into the final quarter of the game Kennoway started to press Forfar deeper into their defensive set up.

With ten minutes remaining substitute R.Muir had a snapshot that hit the side net from an acute angle.

The pressure was well defended by Forfar as they saw out the last few minutes with very little openings awarded to KSH.

Kennoway: Swinton, Young, Doig, Mair, Johnstone, Craig, Collins, D.Muir, B.Rolland, Band, Bryce, Subs: Muir, Lindsay, Watson.

Next game is away to Thornton in League Cup section on Saturday, kick off 2pm.