Forfar West End 4-4 Tayport

The goals flew in during the second half of the enthralling midweek Consolation Cup tie between Forfar West End and Tayport at Strathmore Park.

‘Port led at the break, courtesy of an 11th minute goal from Jamie Mackie before Montgomery equalised.

Jamie Gill restored Tayport’s lead and Dayle Robertson made it 3-1 only for FWE to net two late strikes.

In the final minute, Jamie Gill’s free kick looked to have won the match for the Canniepairt men, but McMahon made it 4-4 in stoppage time.

This weekend Tayport have the opportunity to add to their points tally when Blairgowrie visit.