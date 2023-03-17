Scott Thomson and Ally Begg are behind SFC which is produced by MBP, the company Scott co-founded.

It aims to “tell the stories that should be told across all leagues and levels.”

For its launch, the channel focused on interviews with current Dunfermline players, CEOs, retired heroes, and went behind the scenes with the club’s long-standing kit-man Mo Hutton. SFC also spoke to a host of renowned Scottish football journalists who look holistically at the game here in Scotland, while current first team managers discussed the challenges, they face managing a part-time club in Scotland.

The new platform was launched with behind the scenes features at East End Park

Former Par, Scott, said: “We felt that there was an opportunity to tell stories that haven’t been told before and promote the game as a whole.”

Ally added: “We have big plans, and this is just the beginning but over the next few months we will be filling gaps left by other platforms by producing, interesting, insightful and editorially strong content as well as bringing you in depth interviews with current stars and legends of the Scottish game”.

Over the next few months more content will be released to capture the beauty of the game.