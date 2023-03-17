News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
1 hour ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
11 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
11 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
12 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
17 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal

Former Dunfermline Athletic captain at helm of new online football channel

A former Dunfermline Athletic captain and a sports broadcaster have teamed up to launch a new online Scottish football channel.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 17th Mar 2023, 08:53 GMT- 1 min read

Scott Thomson and Ally Begg are behind SFC which is produced by MBP, the company Scott co-founded.

It aims to “tell the stories that should be told across all leagues and levels.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For its launch, the channel focused on interviews with current Dunfermline players, CEOs, retired heroes, and went behind the scenes with the club’s long-standing kit-man Mo Hutton. SFC also spoke to a host of renowned Scottish football journalists who look holistically at the game here in Scotland, while current first team managers discussed the challenges, they face managing a part-time club in Scotland.

The new platform was launched with behind the scenes features at East End Park
The new platform was launched with behind the scenes features at East End Park
The new platform was launched with behind the scenes features at East End Park
Most Popular

Former Par, Scott, said: “We felt that there was an opportunity to tell stories that haven’t been told before and promote the game as a whole.”

Ally added: “We have big plans, and this is just the beginning but over the next few months we will be filling gaps left by other platforms by producing, interesting, insightful and editorially strong content as well as bringing you in depth interviews with current stars and legends of the Scottish game”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the next few months more content will be released to capture the beauty of the game.

Find SFC at https://www.youtube.com/@official_s.f.c and https://www.patreon.com/ScottishFootballChannel

Dunfermline AthleticDunfermline