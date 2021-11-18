Former East Fife player Thomson wins monthly league accolade

Craig Thomson

The former East Fife player, now with Forfar Athletic, played an important part in the Loons’ successful run of games last month, scoring two goals.

The midfielder has shown not only great skill and composure in front of goal but also dogged determination.

He joined the Angus side from Airdrieonians earlier in the summer, having started his career at St Johnstone and featured in the Perth side’s matchday squad for their Scottish Cup win in 2014.

Thomson, 26, has been an almost ever-present in Forfar’s League 2 starting XI this season and has also featured in all of the club’s cup fixtures.

The former Buckhaven High School pupil was congratulated by his manager, Gary Irvine, who said: “Craig really deserves the player award. He’s been excellent not just last month but from the start of the season.

“He has consistently delivered strong performances and scored two important goals during October.”

Thomson said: “It's great to win this award but it could have gone to a number of players in the team. We have gelled well and it's been a real team effort.

"I have a good partnership going with Ross Meechan, playing in behind me on the right side. Craig Slater in midfield has shown good vision with his passing, and the defence and strikers have been doing their bit.