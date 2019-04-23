Fossoway 1-3 Cupar Hearts

Three points last Saturday in the glorious sunshine meant that Cupar Hearts moved above their opponents Fossoway and into fourth place in the Kingdom of Fife League.

The game started at a fast pace and the visitors wasted no time in opening the scoring with only nine minutes on the clock.

Great play down the wing saw Martin Woods’ perfectly placed cross find Barry Sibanda who spectacularly volleyed the ball into the back of the net.

Fossoway pressed and deservedly equalised 10 minutes later when Andrew Smith’s glancing header found the top corner.

Hearts would take the lead again 6 minutes before the break when Barry Sibanda’s effort was blocked but Martin Woods was on hand to fire in the rebound.

A foul by Matthew Porteus on Kieron Wilson gave the home side a dangerous free kick on the edge of the box.

But they could only blast the ball twice off the defensive wall.

From the restart Cupar should have increased their lead when a poor clearance was gifted to Barry Sibanda and he wasted his chance.

Fossoway were still in the game though and Gavin Smith muscled his way through the defence only to fire wide.

Cupar’s third goal came from the penalty spot with 56 minutes played.

Player manager Lee Sibanda stepped up and dispatched the ball into the top corner.

At the other end a brave save at the feet of Andrew Smith by goalie Adri Sergerius kept Cupar’s two goal cushion.

He was called into action again with only minutes remaining when he made a brilliant point blank save from a fierce Fossoway effort.

The last of the action saw a clever free kick chipped over the defensive wall by Lee Sibanda to his brother Barry but his shot was blocked by Robert Gonsales.

On Tuesday, April, 30 Cupar Hearts host Leven United at the Duffus Park in a league match at 6.30pm.