Four depart East Fife as Darren Young puts plans in place for next season

East Fife have released four players following the conclusion of the 2018/19 season.

Jonny Court, Daniel Terry, Chris Kane and Scott Linton have all left the Methil club this week.

New deals have been offered to Mark Docherty, Craig Watson and Daryll Meggatt.

Boss Darren Young signed up the bulk of this season's squad for the new campaign some time back, but is still keen to add a few fresh faces.

He reckons those within the current squad were worthy of their new contracts.

Young said: "It's a reflection on how well those boys have done this season.

"Looking at those we have signed again, they're all good lads and good to have around the club.

"Someone like Pat Slattery, you know what you're going to get from him every week."

East Fife's campaign finished with a 3-2 defeat to Forfar on Saturday.

More in this week's East Fife Mail.