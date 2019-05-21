Four first team players go as Raith Rovers rebuild

Raith Rovers have started the job of rebuilding for next season with the release of four first team players.

Chris Duggan, Nat Wedderburn, Liam Buchanan and Nathan Flanagan have all left the club.

The contracts of Duggan, Wedderburn and Buchanan had all come to an end and the trio were informed by the club that they would not be offered new contacts, whereas Flanagan had his contract terminated.

The Press understands that Duggan has already attracted interest from his former club East Fife.

Manager John McGlynn will begin shaping his squad for 2019/20 season by reverting to a hybrid of full and part time players.

“It’s turning the clock back to when I was here previously,” he told the Press.

“I’ve done it before and it can work. It worked fairly well at that particular time and I have no problems with it at all.

“We have different players here now so it might work for some, it might not work for others, we’ll just have to wait and see.

“The club’s stance is that we’ve done full time for the last two years and we haven’t got up, so what should they do it again?

“Maybe it’s a time to change and of course there are a lot of part time players who won’t go full time because they’re getting so much money from their day job.

“So this actually opens up more players for us, we can tap into the part time market and see if that can bring a difference and get us up.”