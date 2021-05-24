Four through the door for East Fife

Connor McManus during his first spell with East Fife (Pic: Greg Macvean)

Last season’s on loan striker Sean Brown has put pen to paper on a one-year permanent deal, joining him on two-year deals are fellow striker Mark McGuigan (two years), goalkeeper Scott Gallagher and midfielder Connor Mackay who returns for a second spell at Bayview.

Fifers’ boss Darren Young was given a further boost with six members of the current squad – Danny Denholm, Chris Higgins, Stewart Murdoch, Pat Slattery, Kevin Smith and Liam Watt – all signing extensions to their current contracts.

Young says he’s delighted with his additions.

“Sean came in from East Stirling and improved every week,” he says, “He's got a great attitude and desire. He always kept going into the right positions and more often than not he would hit the target so he was somebody we wanted to get on board.

"Mark McGuigan I had at Albion Rovers and I'd asked him to join in the last couple of seasons but he was happy at Stenhousemuir at the time.

“He's strong, got good height, he can hold up the ball and link up well and he's a decent finisher.

“I don't doubt if he and Sean get the chances they'll score the goals.”

Keeper Gallagher brings a wealth of experience to the club having had spells at Hearts and St Mirren amongst others.

Young said: “We've had a couple of younger goalies in Brett Long and Jordan Hart so we decided we wanted to go with a bit more experience.

“Scott’s been a bit unlucky in the last couple of years that he couldn't get into the Arbroath side because Derek Gaston was doing so well.

“He's experienced, he's been there and done it at a high level, so hopefully he'll bring a good voice to the back.”

Lastly, midfielder McManus joins the Fifers from Stranraer having had a spell on loan in 2018.

“He’s a very good midfielder,” Young said, “ he has a good presence and a great left foot.

“He can find a pass. He's a bit different to what we've already got and I think he got Player of the Year for Stranraer so we're pleased to have him.”