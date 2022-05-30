Fourth spot for Kirkcaldy & Dysart as season ends

Mark Wilkie scores Kirkcaldy's second goal. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Goals from Jay Bridgeford and Mark Wilkie gave the home side all the points and ensured that Craig Ness’s side finished in fourth spot in Conference A, just a point behind third placed Dunipace with Leith Athletic a point further on in second.

K&D will now play in the new-look Division One next season.

The first chance on the last day of the season at Alex Penman Park went to the visitors with a lob which went narrowly wide of Robert Wilson’s goal after only three minutes.

Just over ten minutes later they went close again with a header which just missed the mark.

Ricki Copper had Kirkcaldy’s first attempt on goal on 21 minutes but it was too direct and the goalie saved, four minutes later Jason Nouri headed over from a corner.

Arnie had the ball in the net in the 33rd minute but it was ruled out for offside. It was a close call, but probably correct and shortly after Kirkcaldy keeper Wilson pulled off two good saves in the space of thirty seconds as the visitors pushed for the opener.

Kirkcaldy ended the half on top with a Bridgeford which was slightly off target and another attempt straight at Arnie’s keeper from Cooper.

In the second 45 only a last ditch tackle that stopped Kirkcaldy’s John Smith from scoring after a good run.

Ten minutes in and Arniston missed a good chance when a man unmarked from a corner just failed to connect with the ball and shortly after their striker lost control of the ball at the last second before shooting.

It was a let off for K&D and they reacted by taking the lead on 67 minutes.

Bridgeford showed some excellent close control in the box and finished off with a low shot on the turn that went in off the post.

Arniston’s keeper saved well from Smith before Tyler McKenzie, Scott Donald and Wilkie all had efforts on goal without success.