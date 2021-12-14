Frankie Musonda agrees new terms with Raith Rovers

Frankie Musonda (picture by Tony Fimister)

Musonda, who turned 24 at the weekend, had agreed terms until January 2022 before the present campaign started, as he recovered from an operation on a knee injury.

This new extension to his contract ties him to the Stark’s Park club until the current season finishes.