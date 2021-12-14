Frankie Musonda agrees new terms with Raith Rovers
Defender Frankie Musonda has extend his current contract with Raith Rovers until the end of the season.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 3:18 pm
Musonda, who turned 24 at the weekend, had agreed terms until January 2022 before the present campaign started, as he recovered from an operation on a knee injury.
This new extension to his contract ties him to the Stark’s Park club until the current season finishes.
The former Luton Town player and academy graduate – Musonda was with the Hatters from the age of eight – has played 31 games for the Kirkcaldy side, scoring three goals, since moving to Scotland to sign for the club in August last year.