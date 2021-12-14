Frankie Musonda agrees new terms with Raith Rovers

Defender Frankie Musonda has extend his current contract with Raith Rovers until the end of the season.

By Ralph Mellon
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 3:18 pm
Frankie Musonda (picture by Tony Fimister)

Musonda, who turned 24 at the weekend, had agreed terms until January 2022 before the present campaign started, as he recovered from an operation on a knee injury.

This new extension to his contract ties him to the Stark’s Park club until the current season finishes.

The former Luton Town player and academy graduate – Musonda was with the Hatters from the age of eight – has played 31 games for the Kirkcaldy side, scoring three goals, since moving to Scotland to sign for the club in August last year.

