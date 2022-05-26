Free entry for fans as Kirkcaldy & Dysart close season on Saturday

Kirkcaldy and Dysart's league campaign comes to an end on Saturday.

K&D welcome Arniston Rangers for the last match of the Conference A campaign on Saturday and rather than charging their usual fee, they will instead ask supporters for a donation with all the money collected going to Kirkcaldy Foodbank.

Chairman Scott Jackson said it was the club’s way of giving thanks for the support they’ve received this season.

“As a local community club, we are very aware of the current financial hardships affecting so many local people,” he said.

"During this period we have been humbled by the support we have received through sponsorship from local companies without whose help we could not have functioned this season on the level which we have.

“Although in the bigger picture this is a small donation, we would like to give something back and have decided to donate the entire proceeds from the gate bucket on Saturday to our local food bank.

"We look forward as always to your support at our final game of the season and hopefully also raise some cash for a worthy cause.”

There is plenty to play for in the match itself in what has been a hugely successful first full season in the East of Scotland League for K&D, as they battle it out for third place in the table, trailing Dunipace by just a single point.

The Stirlingshire side are also at home where they will play Tweedmouth Rangers.