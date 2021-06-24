Free entry for Raith Rovers friendly

Rovers manager, John McGlynn (Pic: Michael Gillen)

With restrictions still in place, season ticket holders only will be allowed free entry to the Kirkcaldy side’s friendly match against Stranraer, kicking off at 2pm.

Tickets are offered on a first-come-first-served basis and can be reserved on the club’s website.

Five time slots allowing entry to the ground will be in place between 12.45pm and 1.45pm.

Once supporters confirm their time, they will then receive an email confirmation with an e-ticket to download or print off.

Fans are being housed in the McDermid Stand only.

There will be hand-sanitising stations located on entry for spectators to use.

Upon entry, the ticket must be produced for a steward to scan and then allow access.

If supporters are in a family group or social bubble, it is asked that they arrive together at the allocated time shown on the ticket.

Face masks must be worn on entering the ground and when moving around the stand but, once seated, there should be no movement other than to go to the toilets.

There will be no food or drink kiosks open for this game and there will also be no smoking areas provided.

A club spokesman said: “This is our first game using our new ticketing system, so we therefore ask all fans attending to have patience and be courteous to the ground staff, volunteers and stewards.