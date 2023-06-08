Free sporting memories club which has now started at East Fife FC

Sporting Memories is a charity which operates free community-based clubs across the UK that welcome older people who like to make friends and connections in their local area or have a passion for sport. The club uses the power of remembering and talking about sport alongside physical activity to support older people aged 50+ to live better lives, including those living with dementia, depression, or living in isolation and lonely circumstances.

It’s a great opportunity for local people from all backgrounds to not only share their stories, but to also take part in a weekly session that ignites old memories through photographs and quizzes, as well as getting active again with a range of fun games and inclusive exercises – and if that isn’t enough, there’s also the opportunity to have a cup of tea or coffee at half-time.

The club is looking for both members to come along and enjoy the weekly sessions as well as local people who have the time and interest to volunteer to help run or support them. Without volunteers, Sporting Memories wouldn’t be able to run, and all volunteers are provided with training and support to help them deliver engaging sessions for members.

Gary Waddell talking with Fife Sporting Memories members