Freezing weather forecast sees date change for Raith Rovers' game at Greenock Morton this weekend
Dougie Imrie’s hosts are reportedly extra keen to ensure the match against Barry Robson’s side goes ahead after suffering the disappointment of a late call-off to last Saturday's scheduled Cappielow fixture against Hamilton Accies, which was postponed as a result of the pitch being frozen during a lunchtime inspection.
With Morton not having another home game until a championship encounter against Airdrieonians on Saturday, February 15, ’Ton chiefs are understood to have baulked at the prospect of going over a month without match gate receipts.
And – without moving the date of the Raith match – this could have been a distinct possibility, with temperatures set to drop considerably from around midday on Friday before remaining below zero for much of Saturday, only hitting positive figures at around midday.
However, Sunday is looking an altogether milder prospect – around six degrees is expected by kick-off time - which club bosses feel will give the game the best possible chance of going ahead.
Sixth-placed Raith – on 24 points – currently lead seventh-placed Morton by a point after 19 league fixtures this season.
