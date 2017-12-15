Friendly helps Tayport from freezing up

Charlie King managed to keep his side on the park at the weekend and reckons they’ll be ready to blaze a trail come Saturday.

With pretty much every east region junior game called off on Saturday, clubs faced a race against time, and each other, to find either training facilities, or opposition and a 3G surface to play on.

Luckily Tayport managed to get hold of a decent surface and strong opponents to help make sure they stay match fit for this weekend’s game with Bathgate Thistle.

The two sides had been scheduled to meet on Saturday but their fixture was called off.

King’s side instead played a friendly with top amateur side, the Cupar based AM Soccer.

King said: “The game came about last minute.

“We were searching about and obviously you had a lot of teams all in the same boat.

“To get the game against AM Soccer was great because it gave us the chance to get everybody play.

“I changed the whole team at half time to make sure everyone for 45 minutes.”

Tayport, who’ll meet Bathgate Thistle this Saturday at home, ran out 4-2 winners over AM Soccer at the University of St Andrews.

It was a good work-out against the well-organised amateurs, who gave a good account of themselves. 1-1 at the break, ‘Port scored three times in the second half.

King’s side sits sixth in the East Region Premier League, just a few points outside the top four.

St Andrews United are currently fourth, but have played three games more than ‘Port at the time we went to press.

And that’s given King cause for optimism ahead of Saturday’s game with Bathgate Thistle.

He said: “We have to be happy with where we are at the moment.

“This time last season we were on 20 points but are on 23 just now and have games in hand.

“It could always be better and there have been a couple of disappointing results along the way but, overall, I’m happy with the start we’ve made to the season.

“We’ve also been taking the opportunity recently to strengthen the side which will help us improve.”

Tayport have been keeping pace with the league leaders and while Musselburgh Athletic may be starting to stretch away at the top, there are only seven points separating ‘Portt from second.

On Saturday they’ll welcome Bathgate to the Canniepairt.

The fixture had been due to be played at Creamery Parkbut was switched earlier in the week to give it the best chance of being played.

With rainfall during the week softening up the ground, there’s hope that Tayport will get a competitive game under their belts before the festive break.

King said: “Unfortunately we couldn’t get the game on last week so hopefully the temperature will stay up because that’ll be it until the start of January.”

Newburgh were also frozen out on Saturday but, like Tayport and St Andrews United, will aim to get a game in on Saturday.

Alan Fortune’s men travel to meet Luncarty in the McBookie.com North Division this Saturday with the game scheduled to kick off at 1.30pm.