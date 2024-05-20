"I’m obviously thankful so much to the gaffer for taking a chance on me when other people wouldn’t.

Raith captain Scott Brown shows his skills against Partick Thistle on Friday (Pic by Lindsey Dalziel Photography Ltd)

Raith Rovers captain Scott Brown has vowed that he and his team-mates will “give it absolutely everything” in their bid to reach the Scottish Premiership by beating Ross County over two legs this week.

Brown, 29, was speaking after the Kirkcaldy team’s incredibly dramatic semi-final second leg success over Partick Thistle at Stark’s Park on Friday evening, setting up a home two-legged shootout with County on Thursday (kick-off 8pm) and the return in Dingwall on Sunday (kick-off noon).

Having won 2-1 in the first leg at Firhill, Raith scored through Ross Matthews either side of Blair Alston’s Thistle double, with the tie finishing 3-3 on aggregate after extra-time before Rovers won a berve-shredding penalty shootout 4-3, with Brown having his opening spot kick saved by David Mitchell but Raith ultimately going through when Thistle missed through Jack McMillan and Ricco Diack before Lewis Vaughan slammed home the winner.

Brown told Raith TV post match: “I said to the boys in the huddle (before the penalties): ‘Listen lads, it doesn’t matter if you miss’.

"Of course I’m the only one that misses and I’m distraught by it.

“Obviously you go up first as captain and you miss the penalty and then you’re just praying Kev makes a save.

"Fair play to the other boys, they’ve stepped up and scored.

"Thankfully for me and unfortunately for them – I don’t like to gloat as it’s a shame they’re going to be distraught with that – I’m just so happy that we got through.

"Vaughany scoring the winner was hopefully fated for him.

"I can’t speak highly enough of him, he’s been amazing the whole season.

"Fair play to Ross as well getting the goal from right-back.

"The boys threw everything on the line and it probably wasn’t our best game.

"But listen, we’ve found a way to get through and we are two games away from the SPL.

"I know the lads will be ready to go again on Thursday and give it absolutely everything.”

Brown is unsurprised by Raith’s fantastic campaign, which sees them go into the shootout with County having finished Scottish Championship runners-up behind Dundee United.

Getting into the nation’s top flight would represent a remarkable rise for a player who was playing for lowly Peterhead just two years ago.

And Brown, who saved Raith’s bacon by making a remarkable double defensive block to stop Partick winning in injury time on Friday, said: “I’m two games away from the SPL now and I never thought I would have nights like this. It makes me emotional to think about it.

"I’m obviously thankful so much to the gaffer for taking a chance on me when other people wouldn’t.

“I’d like to think I’ve repaid that and maybe a bit more.

"When I was at Peterhead I always like to think that I kept myself reasonably fit as if I was training full-time and you just pray that somebody takes a chance on you again.

"Sometimes you think when you miss out on a few moves that these moments might never come again.

"It’s the stuff of dreams a wee bit that when you’re going away to places in the lower leagues and travelling up to Peterhead it’s maybe a wee bit of reward.

"I always back myself, I always think that I was good enough to play at this level.

"The supporters have been amazing with me.

"I wouldn’t see myself as a big game player but I like to think that I get the boys going.

"To score in the first leg against Partick meant a lot to me because I’d played centre-half for the majority of the season.