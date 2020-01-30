Fulham lead the race as Raith Rovers negotiate delayed transfer for 17-year-old striker Kieron Bowie

Raith Rovers star youngster Kieron Bowie looks set to be sold before the end of the week – but will remain at the club for the rest of the season.

The 17-year-old striker is wanted by a number of clubs both north and south of the border, with English Championship side Fulham believed to be among the front-runners.

A six-figure deal is expected to be completed before the closure of the transfer window tomorrow (Friday) but it will not involve a loan move back to Raith, as previously reported.

Instead, there will be a delayed transfer that will allow Bowie to stay at his home-town club for the remainder of the League One title push.

The Kirkcaldy youngster has had a stunning breakthrough year since joining the club last January, taking his tally for the current season to 10 with a double in the 4-3 win over Montrose on Saturday, a match watched by scouts from multiple clubs.

Rovers boss John McGlynn said: “It’s an ongoing situation but it’s picked up a little bit of speed since the weekend.

“There’s ongoing discussions between his agent, ourselves, Kieron and three or four really interested parties.

“I think something will happen that will see him staying here at least until the end of the season.”

McGlynn had previously stated his desire for Bowie to play 100 games for Raith before leaving the club but his progress has been quicker than expected.

“Myself and Paul have worked extremely hard with Kieron and we’ve been ahead of the game all the way along,” he said. “Everything we said to him, his parents and his agent when we sat down in May, and the vision we had, everything has happened, it’s just happened quicker than we all thought because he’s done so well.

“It’s all down to him, his work-rate, his teammates and everyone round about him at Raith Rovers who have kicked him on from a boy who was playing youth football with Glenrothes Strollers 18 months ago.”

The search for new players also continues with the club having held talks with out of contract front man Kenny Miller (see inside) as well as scouring the loan market, having failed in their attempts to buy players.

McGlynn explained he had been restricted in his loan options due to having Ross Munro and Steven Anderson on the books, as well as leaving his remaining two slots open for the potential return of Jamie Gullan as well as the sale and loan-back of Bowie.

With the club now attempting to cancel Anderson’s loan from St Johnstone due to injury, Gullan’s return looking less likely after featuring as a substitute for Hibs at the weekend, and the change in Bowie’s situation, McGlynn could find himself having gone from no loan options, to potentially three in the final week of the window.

He wants at least one player in before Saturday’s trip to title rivals Airdrie, although the loan market remains open to lower league clubs until the end of February.

“I don’t believe we need a lot, but bringing in one or two players might just give us that little push,” he said.

Dan Armstrong is hoping to return to the squad after missing the last seven weeks with a thigh problem.