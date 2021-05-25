Fulham star and former Raith Rovers striker Kieron Bowie receives first Scotland under 21 call up

Former Raith Rovers striker Kieron Bowie, now with Fulham, has been called up the Scotland Under 21s squad for the first time

The Fulham forward, 18, is one of a number of new faces selected by Scott Gemmill as they prepare for a friendly double header against Northern Ireland next month.

It will be the first match the under 21s have played in six months and both games will take place behind closed doors at Dumbarton’s C&G Systems Stadium on Wednesday, June 2 and Saturday, June 5.

Kirkcaldy native Bowie began his career with Fife Elite in 2018 before a move to Rovers in 2019 where he went straight in to the first team at just 16-years old.

He was a regular feature in John McGlynn’s squad, making 35 appearances in all competitions and scoring ten goals before the season was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July last year he was snapped up by English Premiership side Fulham, having agreed a deal the previous February, and went straight in to Under 18s side at Craven Cottage where he would net 15 times in 21 games in the 2020-21 season.

The upcoming matches with Northern Ireland are seen as a valuable chance to get the youngsters back on the pitch ahead of the 2023 UEFA European Under 21 Championship qualifiers which get underway in September.