Full house and VIP stars set for Raith Rovers Hall of Fame

The doors to Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame are set to open once again.

The 2019 show takes place at the Adam Smith Theatre on Monday – in front of another full house. First staged in 2012, it has become one of the venue’s fastest selling shows, and an event that is still considered unique within Scottish football.

Six Rovers’ legends will be inducted, one of them honoured as the Gourlay Inductee, named in memory of the late Ally Gourlay who was part of the organising team from the very first day.

This year’s show has been organised by councillor Alistair Cameron, Greig Hopcroft and John Greer, who leads the Former Players Association, with assistance from Matthew Elder and Allan Crow of The Fife Free Press.

The show has gained a reputation for bringing the biggest names in football to town, and this year’s VIP guests are Arsenal stalwart Tony Adams and Liverpool legend Jan Molby.

Entering the Hall of Fame this year are Mark Campbell, Jason Dair, Davie Sinclair, Dave Morris, Jim Dempsey and former director Mario Caira, who will all be joined by family and friends to share their big moment.

This year’s show will also mark the return of sportswriter Bill Leckie as host after broadcaster Grant Stott stepped in for last year’s show.