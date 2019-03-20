Fundraising brunch for Kirkcaldy YM

With Saturday’s match away to Stoneyburn falling foul of the weather, Kirkcaldy YM turned their attention to their second fundraising sportsman’s brunch on Sunday in the Strathearn Hotel.

The sell out event was another great success with the crowd thoroughly entertained by the two guest speakers, the hilarious ex Motherwell winger John Gahagan and ex Preston Lodge rugby player Scott Glynn.

Scott Glynn is a remarkable man having been diagnosed with liver cancer and given only months to live in March 2017.

He has worked tirelessly since his retirement from rugby for various charities including Sporting Memories Group for dementia and stroke sufferers and has also raised over £250,000 for his own charity ‘Walk with Scott’.

YM donated the proceeds of a Scotland Rugby auction prize to Scott’s charity and doubled the amount raised to donate a healthy sum to his worthy cause.

A great day was had by all and some much needed funds raised for the club.