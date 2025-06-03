Gear change to Cowdenbeath ‘is good move’, says Kirkcaldy & Dysart gaffer Conrad Courts

Dion Gear playing for K & D in last Saturday's cup final (Pic Julie Russell)

Goalkeeper Dion Gear has explained why leaving Kirkcaldy & Dysart after four years to join Scottish Lowland Football League outfit Cowdenbeath is “a no brainer”.

Gear posted online: “Buzzing to have signed with Cowden and to be given the chance to prove myself.

"It was a bit of a no brainer when contact was first made, had a few options but wanted to try test myself at the highest level possible. I’m grateful for the opportunity."

K & D gaffer Conrad Courts told the Fife Free Press that he’d known about the move since January, adding: “He definitely deserves it.

"It's never taken away his mindset or anything like that. He was totally focused on Kirkcaldy and he put in some great performances for the club.

"I just wish him all the best. I hope it works out well for him as football players move on and we just have to move on as a club as well and try and replace him. It'll obviously be difficult but ultimately that's what we've got to try and do.”

When asked if he thinks Gear will cope well with the step up to the Lowland League from the EoS first division, Courts added: “I would like to think so because he's got the right attitude and mindset for that and he's confident in his own abilities.

"It's a bit of a transitional period for Cowdenbeath because they've lost a few players so we don't know how good they are going to be next year, but it's an opportunity for him.

"He could obviously put himself in the shop window again and potentially get another move again.”