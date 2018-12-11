Gilbert: Thornton Hibs have proved them wrong again

Thornton Hibs boss Craig Gilbert says his team keep proving the doubters wrong after they booked their place in the last-16 of the Scottish Junior Cup following a 2-0 win over Renfrew.

It was the second time an unfancied Hibs side had knocked out a team from the West Premiership after their heroics against Kirkintilloch Rob Roy in the third round – and Gilbert’s hopeful they can make it a treble after being paired against Kilwinning Rangers away from home on January 26.

A Ben Anthony double at Stark’s Park – switched from Memorial Park due to two postponements – sealed their passage last Saturday. Gilbert believes Renfrew, who finished the game with nine men, just expected to win.

He said: “They underestimated us, I don’t think they came and watched any of our games. We had both Rob Roy and Renfrew watched twice, and we will be watching Kilwinning’s match against Renfrew this weekend.

“I think it’s the attitude teams from the West have. They just think they can turn up and turn us over and they’ve been sorely mistaken.”

Anthony produced a great finish to put the Hibs ahead before Renfrew goalkeeper Dale Burgess was sent off on 42 minutes after bringing down Garry Thomson outside the box when he was through on goal.

Jamie Benton then saw red for an elbow on 72 minutes before Anthony clinched victory on 84 minutes.

Gilbert said: “It was good playing at Stark’s Park. We had trained on it on Wednesday so it was good to get used to it. They watered it before the game on Saturday, making it slick and I think it suited us.

“We had hit the bar twice and an effort cleared off the line and I was starting to wonder if we were going to get the second goal. They were reduced to nine men so it was just all about keeping the ball.

“I thought it was well deserved and pleased to say we’ve beat another West Superleague team. That’s two for two and we now have a third – the draw has not been kind to us.

“We were confident and we were playing well. On our day we can beat anyone. We certainly don’t fear anyone at the moment.

“It will be a tough task and we know we will be up against it. And, of course, we wear green and white playing a team called Rangers so that just adds to it. We are hopeful of bringing through a couple of supporters buses and we can give them a victory.”

It’s another cup game this weekend as the Hibs take on Bathgate Thistle in the Fife and Lothians Cup.

Gilbert added: “No team talk required as the winners end up facing Glenrothes. That’s all the incentive they need.”