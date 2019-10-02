Girvan 5-5 Tayport

Girvan..................................5

Tayport................................5

Tayport’s thirtieth campaign in the Scottish Junior Cup began in incredible fashion as they shared ten goals with hosts Girvan.

In a see-saw of a match ‘Port made a stirring comeback to lead, fell behind again and salvaged a late leveller to force a Canniepairt replay.

Girvan who opened the scoring on 17 minutes when McClymont fired home.

Tayport drew level after 37 minutes.

After Gill’s involvement, Robertson held the ball up for Jamie Mackie, who curled a great shot into postage stamp corner.

On the stroke of half-time,defender Craig Sturrock miscontrolled and inadvertently brought down Harvey for a stonewall penalty, which the felled Girvan player converted.

Just into the second half, Harvey found McClymont who beat Wilson out on the left, cut inside and fired low into the net, to make it 3-1.

Home ‘keeper Brown then spilled a low cross from Christie and Mackie took advantage to reduce the deficit.

In the 63rd minute, a corner by Mackie was powerfully headed home by Sturrock, to tie the game at 3-3.

On 70 minutes another corner saw Tayport edge into a dramatic lead after the ball was cleared only as far as Mackie who curled a peach into the top corner, for his hat-trick.

However, with 15 minutes remaining, the ‘Port defence was all at sixes and sevens, allowing striker Bell to run through and beat Shaw with low shot.

Substitute Currie then scored a very similar goal and Girvan again had the advantage and Tayport were facing defeat.

With time ebbing away, Fraser Anderson chipped a ball in from the right and top scorer Dayle Robertson ghosted in to beat Brown with a glancing header.

Just, as, three minutes into stoppage time, Alex Bell looked certain to put Girvan through, but his shot came off the base of the post.

Tayport: J Shaw, F Wilson, C Sturrock, L O’Brien, B Ness, F Anderson, S Christie, K Rollo, Dayle Robertson, J Mackie, J Gill.