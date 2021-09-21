Glasgow at the double as Raith Rovers get ready for Celtic and Partick Thistle

Raith Rovers Manager John McGlynn (Pic: SNS Group/Alan Harvey)

The Stark’s Park boss takes his side through to Glasgow tonight (Thursday) for the Premier Sports Trophy quarter final against the Parkhead side, which will be televised live on the Premier Sports channel.

Though the Premiership side are red hot favourites to make it through to the last four, McGlynn says it’s an opportunity for his side to perform at their very best in front of large audience, both in the ground and at home.

“It’s an exciting prospect to go to Celtic Park,” he said.

“I think only three or four of our players will have played there previously so it’s great opportunity to go there and show what you can do.

“We’ll try and put on the best performance we possibly can.

"We’re looking forward to it. It’s a great chance to go and pit our wits on a big stage.”

He added: “We’ll make it as difficult for Celtic as we possibly can.”

Following the glamour tie in the west, Rovers will be in action against another Glasgow side this Sunday when they welcome Partick Thistle to Kirkcaldy.

Raith are still looking to pick up their first home win of the league season and McGlynn is backing his side to rack it up soon.

“We’re delighted when we’re able to win away from home but we want to take advantage of the home games.

“We did not deserve to lose the game against Queen of the South and we were four goals up against Hamilton then had a poor defensive performance for 22 minutes.

“That’s cost us, we could be sat here with another five points on the board in a really strong position.

“But I have all my faith in the players, they’ve been fantastic, and wins at home are just around the corner for me.”