Glenrothes 0-1 Downfield: Glens denied draw at the death

Glenrothes kicked off the season with three new signings in the team and another two named as substitutes Leslie, L.Schiavone, S. Renton, G. Renton and Mushet.

The Glens started the game on the front foot and created the first chance of the game after two minutes when an effort from Napier was diverted for a corner.

After eight minutes Downfield had their first effort on goal through Ogg and, after their slow start, were coming more into the game.

Slack play in midfield by the Glens allowed Garden to break clear and only a timely tackle from Kinnes saved the day then just before the break an excellent chance for Celentano slipped past the post.

The Glens started the second half on the front foot with good efforts from Celentano and Buchan but the Downfield defence stood firm. An excellent run from his own half by Kinnes was only spoiled by the final pass and then a Celentano effort just missed the goal.

On Downfield’s first adventure up the park in the second half Gear saved well from Garden and minutes later a superb tackle from Moffat saved a certain goal.

Downfield then made two substitutions J. Colquhoun & Timmons replacing Gallacher & Hornby. The game was more of an even contest again with both sides having good opportunities to take the lead but failing to hit the target.

Glens then made their first substitution S. Renton replacing his brother G. Renton and a free kick was headed over by Leslie.

In the latter stages Downfield found a second wind and were going all out for the winning goal. Gear made two excellent saves to keep the score level but could do nothing to prevent a header from substitute Blackwood hitting the net in the final minute. Anderson then replaced the limping Campbell.

To lose the match in the final minute was hard to take as a draw was the least the Glens deserved. The Glens travel to Dundee next Saturday to play Broughty Athletic kick-off 2.30pm.