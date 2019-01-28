Glenrothes 0-1 Fauldhouse: Glens exit League Cup

Glenrothes crashed out of the Thorntons Property League Cup after a 1-0 defeat to Fauldhouse.

The home side got off to the worst possible start when they fell behind as sloppy defending allowed Currie to open the scoring on four minutes.

Glenrothes looked to get back into the game but it was hosts goalkeeper Gear who had to save from O’Donnell twice. An important intervention from Trialist 1 kept the deficit to one before Martin forced a good save from Mullen with a header.

The away side had a goal disallowed for a foul in the box, before Gear pushed Currie’s effort round the post and O’Donnell fired his effort wide of goal. At the other end, a Buchan long range shot didn’t trouble Mullen.

Glens started the second half brightly with Martin flashing a shot wide, before Currie broke free at the other end but his finished lacked conviction. Glens were finding it very difficult to get any rhythm into their game but, on 75 minutes, with the ball bouncing around the six-yard box, they spurned three attempts to put the ball into the net with the visitors somehow able to clear the danger.

The last chance of the game fell to Smillie who missed from eight yards with an open goal at his mercy.

Glens have no game on Saturday due to Lochee United playing in the Scottish Junior Cup.

Glenrothes: Gear, Kinnes, Buchan, Trialist1, Pearson, King, L.Schiavonie, Napier, Martin, Celentano, Newman. Subs: Trialist2 Trialist3 Trialist4, Conner.