Glenrothes 0-5 Thornton Hibs: Hibs crush local rivals

Garry Thomson struck four times as Thornton Hibs recorded their biggest ever victory in the Derby in the 5-0 thumping of Glenrothes.

The Glens started positively but fell behind in the eight minute when Matthew Robertson’s deep cross found Andy Adam at the back post and his lay-off was perfect for Thomson to shoot low into the net.

Thomson doubled the Hibs’ lead on 15 minutes when he headed home Shaun Keatings’ corner kick. Callum Kinness made a superb goal-line clearance after Chris Ireland’s header came back off the crossbar before Stanley Chitemere shot wide at the other end.

Thornton were reduced to ten men in the 34th minute after Ian Shanks was deemed to have denied John Martin a goal-scoring opportunity, but this didn’t appear to hinder Craig Gilbert’s side as Garry Thomson netted the third (his 150th goal for the club) in the 44th minute after great wing play from Ben Anthony.

Early in the second half Thomson looked odds on to make it four only to be foiled by a terrific goal-line clearance from left-back, Stevie King.

Glenrothes defender, Gary Pearson, received a second yellow card in the 67th minute, and by the 80th minute the gap had been increased to four goals with Thomson turning provider for Crichton who shot low past Brandon Connor.

Two minutes later Thomson completed the scoring after being set up by Adam before Adam received a second yellow card in the 86th minute for protesting too fiercely after the referee didn’t award a ‘goal’ when Thomson’s header struck the post before appearing to have crossed the line.

Glenrothes: Connor, Kinness, King, Napier, Pearson, Hynd, L.Schiavone, C.Schiavone, Martin, Chitemere, Celentano. Subs: Harley, Keenan, Smith.

Thornton Hibs: Warrender, Robertson, A.Drummond, Shanks, Millar, Adam, Keatings, Hepburn, Ireland, Thomson, B.Anthony. Subs: Shields, Coleman, Crichton, McMillan, Costello.